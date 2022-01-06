Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells 5,760 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
CRM opened at $227.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
