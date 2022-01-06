Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells 5,760 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CRM opened at $227.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.