Insider Selling: Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) CAO Sells 5,501 Shares of Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

