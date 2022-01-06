Insider Selling: G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) General Counsel Sells 1,445 Shares of Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) General Counsel James S. Hanson sold 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $15,331.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $425.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.10.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. The business had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $744,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 90.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 823,373 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 29.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after acquiring an additional 200,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 11.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 420,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 44,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

