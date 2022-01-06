Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells 7,168 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 7,168 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $200,847.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CRNX traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 229,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,389. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.35. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRNX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

