Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells 10,672 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $1,520,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 16,936 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $2,106,160.96.

On Friday, November 26th, Anshul Sadana sold 7,385 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.18, for a total transaction of $924,454.30.

On Monday, November 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 4,232 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,309.68.

On Thursday, October 7th, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.39, for a total transaction of $1,525,891.26.

NYSE:ANET traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.15. 2,238,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,678. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.18. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.19. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Cleveland Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 110.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

