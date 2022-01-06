Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $52,011.18 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,889.51, for a total value of $52,011.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Ann Mather sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total value of $51,916.50.

On Monday, November 1st, Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,753.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,929.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,808.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

