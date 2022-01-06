Insider Buying: Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Senior Officer Buys C$10,483.93 in Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Senior Officer Patrick Michael Donnelly bought 5,300 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.98 per share, with a total value of C$10,483.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at C$41,540.10.

Shares of TSE TMQ opened at C$1.98 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.82 and a 12 month high of C$3.70. The company has a current ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$286.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.53.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TMQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Trilogy Metals to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 target price on Trilogy Metals and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$3.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.90.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

