Insider Buying: Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director Andrew E. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of THO stock opened at $103.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Thor Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

