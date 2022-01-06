Insider Buying: MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder Buys $74,174.40 in Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 13,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $74,174.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaCo alerts:

On Wednesday, December 29th, General L.P. Standard purchased 12,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00.

On Monday, December 27th, General L.P. Standard purchased 41,974 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $190,561.96.

On Thursday, December 23rd, General L.P. Standard purchased 5,746 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $24,075.74.

On Tuesday, December 21st, General L.P. Standard acquired 26,977 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $113,573.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MDIA opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediaCo by 71.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.