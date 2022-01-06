Insider Buying: Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Acquires C$20,200.00 in Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Jamie Levy purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,933,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,972,936.

Jamie Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Generation Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, December 29th, Jamie Levy bought 25,500 shares of Generation Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,735.00.

Shares of TSE GENM opened at C$0.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Generation Mining Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.57 and a 52 week high of C$1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.83. The company has a market cap of C$145.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15.

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. It primarily holds 80.7% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.