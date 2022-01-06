Insider Buying: Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Buys $3,675,597.72 in Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 34,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.73 per share, with a total value of $3,675,597.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Duolingo stock opened at $97.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Duolingo Inc has a twelve month low of $94.50 and a twelve month high of $204.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.03.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,522,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.43.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

