Insider Buying: Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) Insider Purchases £4,232.27 in Stock

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) insider Joanna de Montgros purchased 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £4,232.27 ($5,703.10).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust stock opened at GBX 102.83 ($1.39) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.26. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 94 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 120 ($1.62).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

