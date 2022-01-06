Insider Buying: Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:AXDX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.69. 215,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,146. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.80.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.
Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.
