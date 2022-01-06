Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) Shares Acquired by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,567 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 1,510.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 174,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 84,699 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12.

