InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InnovAge Holding Corp. is a healthcare delivery platform. The Company delivers its patient-centered care through the InnovAge Platform. InnovAge Platform is focused on frail, dual-eligible seniors as well as it serve participants primarily through Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly. InnovAge Holding Corp. is based in DENVER, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INNV. Barclays cut InnovAge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of InnovAge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of InnovAge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of InnovAge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS INNV opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. InnovAge has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InnovAge will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INNV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in InnovAge by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

