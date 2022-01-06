Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Shares of IEA opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $467.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $697.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director John Eber sold 15,000 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $144,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Hugh Farkas Garner acquired 5,500 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $49,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 19,068 shares of company stock worth $171,331. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEA. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,114,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 414.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after buying an additional 963,607 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 45.3% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,587,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 61.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,284,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,286,000.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

