Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 4.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after buying an additional 2,615,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Infosys by 1.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,558,000 after buying an additional 737,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 81.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,904,000 after buying an additional 9,076,715 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,575,000 after buying an additional 4,418,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Infosys by 16.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 15,694,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,192,000 after buying an additional 2,214,585 shares during the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.79. 67,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,353,795. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

