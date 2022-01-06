Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 237.3% from the November 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFBD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Infobird in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Infobird in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infobird in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Infobird in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Infobird in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

IFBD traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 276,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,593. Infobird has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

