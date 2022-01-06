Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.10 Million

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00003618 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market cap of $70.17 million and $1.10 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00060511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00069135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.48 or 0.07827904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00075839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,997.48 or 0.99772421 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007931 BTC.

About Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

