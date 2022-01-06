IMC Chicago LLC Acquires Shares of 11,140 ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 46.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets stock opened at $83.23 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets has a 52 week low of $79.64 and a 52 week high of $121.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.92.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

