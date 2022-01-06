Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $445.09.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $367.88 on Thursday. Illumina has a 52 week low of $341.03 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.39. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total value of $1,204,985.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $5,881,925. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Illumina by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.6% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.