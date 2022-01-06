IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Guggenheim

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IGMS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $25.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.64. The stock has a market cap of $833.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of -1.39. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $127.11.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

