Idena (IDNA) Market Cap Hits $5.81 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Idena has a total market capitalization of $5.81 million and approximately $69,840.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Idena has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.00179092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00060872 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.02 or 0.00219956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003539 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00036065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00069999 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 78,932,132 coins and its circulating supply is 55,657,677 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

