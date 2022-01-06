iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.54

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$76.54 and last traded at C$76.32, with a volume of 186721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$74.23.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAG. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares upped their target price on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC upped their target price on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.39.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The firm has a market cap of C$8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.87.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Pierre Miron bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$71.50 per share, with a total value of C$100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$243,100.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

