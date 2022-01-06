i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Short Interest Up 210.0% in December

i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,200 shares, a growth of 210.0% from the November 30th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAUCF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on i-80 Gold in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. upped their target price on i-80 Gold from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

IAUCF traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.21. 35,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,442. i-80 Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

