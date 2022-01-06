Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Truist

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) had its target price trimmed by Truist from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HYFM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $95.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.19.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 113.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

