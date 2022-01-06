Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on H. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

H stock opened at $93.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.70.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

