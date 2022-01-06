Hush (HUSH) Price Reaches $0.0456 on Top Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Hush has a total market cap of $475,513.35 and $175.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hush has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.05 or 0.00320825 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00139216 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00091275 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

