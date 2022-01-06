Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.92

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 116646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

In other news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.