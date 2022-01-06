Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$20.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.58.

NYSE:HUM opened at $455.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Humana has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.48.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $504.98.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.