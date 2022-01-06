Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $520.00 at Truist

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price increased by Truist from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $502.13.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM stock opened at $455.83 on Wednesday. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $448.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 20.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after buying an additional 2,418,848 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,330,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,499,000 after buying an additional 448,859 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.