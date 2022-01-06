Huize (HUIZ) vs. Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Huize (NASDAQ: HUIZ) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Huize to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Huize has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huize’s peers have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Huize and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Huize $187.01 million -$2.80 million -3.06 Huize Competitors $8.71 billion $658.10 million 35.06

Huize’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Huize. Huize is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Huize and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huize -9.42% -36.28% -12.53% Huize Competitors 5.47% 20.21% 5.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Huize shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Huize and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huize 0 0 0 0 N/A Huize Competitors 251 1067 1203 46 2.41

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 10.85%. Given Huize’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Huize has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Huize peers beat Huize on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products. The company offers its products through internet and mobile internet channels. It also provides technology development and Internet information consulting services; and management, marketing, investment, and financial consulting services. Huize Holding Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

