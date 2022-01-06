Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Position Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 422,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 138.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 8.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.7% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth $235,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

HUBB stock opened at $204.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $149.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.44%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

