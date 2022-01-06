H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at National Bank Financial

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.89.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.14. 1,777,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,919. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.99 and a 52-week high of C$17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Alexander Danial Avery purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,353,400. Also, Director Ronald C. Rutman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,339,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,764,420. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 57,000 shares of company stock worth $908,801.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

