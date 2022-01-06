H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,989 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.04% of H&R Block worth $47,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in H&R Block by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 40,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in H&R Block by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HRB opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

