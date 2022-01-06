Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HLI. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.60.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $104.92 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $63.38 and a 1 year high of $119.89. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.20.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 53,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,889,000 after buying an additional 21,302 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

