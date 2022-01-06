HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) PT Set at €145.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) has been assigned a €145.00 ($164.77) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €146.00 ($165.91) price target on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

ETR HBH opened at €133.50 ($151.70) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €119.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €104.32. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €69.70 ($79.20) and a 52 week high of €132.60 ($150.68). The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.00.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

