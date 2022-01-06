Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of HEP stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. The business had revenue of $122.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

