Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Histogen Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing patented technologies which replace and regenerates tissues in the body. The company’s technology platform utilizes cell conditioned media and extracellular matrix materials produced by hypoxia-induced multipotent cells, developing therapeutic products. Histogen Inc., formerly known as Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Histogen stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Histogen has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 84.22% and a negative net margin of 1,018.14%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Histogen will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in Histogen by 124.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Histogen by 20.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Histogen during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Histogen during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Histogen by 67.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

