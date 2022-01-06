Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,200

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its price target lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,050 ($14.15) to GBX 1,200 ($16.17) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

LON:HFG opened at GBX 1,148 ($15.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45. Hilton Food Group has a 1 year low of GBX 986 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,298 ($17.49). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,161.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,141.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

