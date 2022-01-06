Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HGLB)

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

HGLB stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.55. 80,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,242. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 4,893.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 81.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 42,494 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the period.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

