HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,971 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HEXO were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in HEXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in HEXO in the second quarter worth $61,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HEXO by 714.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in HEXO in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HEXO by 67.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HEXO shares. CIBC downgraded shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, cut their target price on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HEXO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

Shares of NYSE HEXO opened at $0.67 on Thursday. HEXO Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $208.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.95.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). HEXO had a negative net margin of 157.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEXO Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

