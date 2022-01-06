Helen Sabzevari Sells 3,848 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $14,122.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $671.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precigen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Precigen by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Precigen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.