Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.73-11.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.095-$2.115 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $240.47 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $201.02 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.57.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helen of Troy stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

