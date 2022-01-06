Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

Shares of HTA traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,384,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,023. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth $45,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth $58,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

