Head to Head Survey: Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) vs. Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Natural Alternatives International has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.16, suggesting that its stock price is 416% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Charlie’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Alternatives International $178.52 million 0.47 $10.77 million $1.85 7.08 Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.89 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Natural Alternatives International has higher revenue and earnings than Charlie’s.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Alternatives International 6.64% 15.03% 9.48% Charlie’s 36.02% -93.39% 94.53%

Summary

Charlie’s beats Natural Alternatives International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products. The Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales segment associated with the sale and license of beta-alanine. The company was founded by Mark A. LeDoux in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Charlie’s

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

