Head-To-Head Contrast: Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) & Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) and Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Agilent Technologies and Cytek BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilent Technologies 0 1 11 0 2.92 Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $168.10, suggesting a potential upside of 13.12%. Cytek BioSciences has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 78.42%. Given Cytek BioSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cytek BioSciences is more favorable than Agilent Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of Cytek BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Agilent Technologies and Cytek BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilent Technologies 19.15% 26.71% 12.91% Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agilent Technologies and Cytek BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilent Technologies $6.32 billion 7.10 $1.21 billion $3.94 37.72 Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Agilent Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Cytek BioSciences.

Summary

Agilent Technologies beats Cytek BioSciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment consists of activity providing active pharmaceutical ingredients for oligo-based therapeutics, as well as solutions that include reagents, instruments, software and consumables. The Agilent CrossLab segment includes startup, operational, training and compliance support, software as a service, and asset management and consultative services. The company was founded in May 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.