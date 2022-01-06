Head to Head Comparison: Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

City pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. City pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Landmark Bancorp pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. City is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

65.6% of City shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of City shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for City and Landmark Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 0 0 0 N/A Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

City has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares City and Landmark Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 36.78% 12.51% 1.47% Landmark Bancorp 31.29% 15.66% 1.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares City and Landmark Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City $260.94 million 4.84 $89.60 million $5.53 15.12 Landmark Bancorp $66.61 million 2.15 $19.49 million $4.10 7.01

City has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp. Landmark Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

City beats Landmark Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City

City Holding Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services. The company was founded in March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

