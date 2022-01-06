Head to Head Comparison: Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Brightcove and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove 3.30% 10.56% 4.86% Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -108.20% -95.01%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Brightcove and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove 0 1 3 0 2.75 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brightcove presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.00%. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Brightcove.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.8% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brightcove shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Brightcove has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brightcove and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove $197.35 million 2.08 -$5.81 million $0.17 58.82 Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million $0.16 38.25

Mawson Infrastructure Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brightcove. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brightcove, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brightcove beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc. engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder. The company was founded by Jeremy J. Allaire and Robert Mason on August 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

