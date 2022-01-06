Head to Head Analysis: Emerald (NYSE:EEX) vs. RTCORE (OTCMKTS:PPPS)

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:PPPS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald and RTCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald -110.55% -86.06% -7.12% RTCORE N/A N/A N/A

Emerald has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTCORE has a beta of 11.55, indicating that its stock price is 1,055% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.6% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Emerald shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of RTCORE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emerald and RTCORE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald $127.40 million 2.14 -$633.60 million ($2.22) -1.75 RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RTCORE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Emerald.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Emerald and RTCORE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald 0 1 0 0 2.00 RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Emerald currently has a consensus target price of $5.04, suggesting a potential upside of 29.56%. Given Emerald’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Emerald is more favorable than RTCORE.

Summary

RTCORE beats Emerald on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc. engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands. The Design and Technology segment includes events and services that support a wide variety of industries connecting businesses and professionals with products, operational strategies, and integration opportunities to drive new business and streamline processes and creative solutions. The All Other segment consists of Emerald’s remaining operating segments, which provide diverse events and services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

RTCORE Company Profile

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

